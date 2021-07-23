Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.46. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 3,007 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $684.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

