Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of HRI opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23. Herc has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $119.80.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Herc by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Herc by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Herc by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

