Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI opened at $117.60 on Thursday. Herc has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $119.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $23,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.