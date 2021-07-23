Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

HRI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $152,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Herc by 2,797.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,818,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $23,302,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Herc by 53.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after buying an additional 144,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

