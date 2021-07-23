Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 393.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.16% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $571,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,430.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,656,261 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

