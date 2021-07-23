Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 368.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,836,000 after buying an additional 647,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

