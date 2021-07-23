Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,481,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,605,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,294,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB opened at $128.99 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

