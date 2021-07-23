Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22,339.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.