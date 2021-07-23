Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,885.55 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,840.29.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

