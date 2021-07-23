Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HOMB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

