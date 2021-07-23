Homrich & Berg Acquires 7,253 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

