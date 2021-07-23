Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $199.07 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

