Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 380.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,746 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.