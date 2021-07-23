Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 2,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $5,709,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,869,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $405,918,000 after buying an additional 98,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Shares of HON opened at $232.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

