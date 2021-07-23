Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.93 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.07.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.49. 128,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

