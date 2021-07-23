Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.07.

HON traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.17. 137,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.97. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

