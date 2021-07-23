Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Position Decreased by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639,604 shares during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt comprises about 6.7% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 2.15% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $20,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4,488.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 489,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 479,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,854. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.