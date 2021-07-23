Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.54

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 24224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.