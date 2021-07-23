Hound Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $175,000.

OTCMKTS:ASPCU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

