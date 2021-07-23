Hound Partners LLC Invests $500,000 in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $50,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of LGACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

