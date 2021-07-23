Hound Partners LLC Invests $704,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

