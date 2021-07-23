Hound Partners LLC Invests $995,000 in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

EJFAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

