Hound Partners LLC Makes New $996,000 Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

