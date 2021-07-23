Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

