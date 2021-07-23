Hound Partners LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

Hound Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCVCU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000.

Shares of VCVCU stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

