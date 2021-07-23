Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Increased to GBX 912 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.14 ($11.02).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN opened at GBX 906.20 ($11.84) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 911.20 ($11.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 814.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.