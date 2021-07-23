H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of HRUFF stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

