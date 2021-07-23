HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 128,848 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 128,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

