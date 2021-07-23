HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.20% of GX Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXGX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

