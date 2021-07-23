HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

