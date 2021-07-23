HRT Financial LP Takes $744,000 Position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPGHU. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter worth about $30,060,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter worth about $5,749,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Poema Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPGHU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

