HRT Financial LP Takes $745,000 Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 74,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS ASPCU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.