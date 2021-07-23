Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.18.

HUBG opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.57. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

