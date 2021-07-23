Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

