Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Up 4%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64. Approximately 481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 141,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

