Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HSQVY opened at $27.00 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

