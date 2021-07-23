HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76. HUYA has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

