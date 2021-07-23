IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,270,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IAA were worth $180,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.