Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,800.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $40,800.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $10,047.74 or 0.30887562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00139967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,466.10 or 0.99803390 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

