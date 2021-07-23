Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBST has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 230.75 ($3.01).

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.73. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of £878.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

