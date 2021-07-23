iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Head-To-Head Survey

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Cellect Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.41% -21.51% -12.87% Cellect Biotechnology N/A -91.56% -72.13%

iCAD has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Cellect Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Cellect Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 12.99 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -35.93 Cellect Biotechnology N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A

Cellect Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iCAD and Cellect Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.87%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Cellect Biotechnology.

Summary

iCAD beats Cellect Biotechnology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company develops ApoTainer, a kit for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures. It has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische UniversitÃ¤t Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state; and XNK therapeutics to focus on the development of cell-based therapeutics from NK cells. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

