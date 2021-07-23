Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:IDEA opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £656.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,311.50.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

