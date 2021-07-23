Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $3.33

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00009942 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $7.80 million and $101,649.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00141639 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,420.11 or 0.99772384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,342,529 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

