IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,075 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 256,589 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,833,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

