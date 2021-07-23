IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Up 7.4%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 268,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 128,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$172.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.66.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.481383 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

