Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

INDO opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Indonesia Energy has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indonesia Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

