Infinitecoin Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

