Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.90

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.90 and traded as high as C$9.93. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 67,356 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.62 million and a PE ratio of -30.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

In related news, Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$130,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,165,388.97. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,765.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.