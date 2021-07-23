Insider Buying: King Island Scheelite Limited (ASX:KIS) Insider Buys 700,948 Shares of Stock

King Island Scheelite Limited (ASX:KIS) insider Johann Jacobs acquired 700,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,094.80 ($50,067.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

King Island Scheelite Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% owned the Dolphin tungsten project located in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as GTN Resources Limited and changed its name to King Island Scheelite Limited in October 2005.

