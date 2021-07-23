Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Insider Sells 7,440 Shares of Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

